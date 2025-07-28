Channel 13 answers your questions about DETR and unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the past several weeks, we've received at least 65 emails from Las Vegas locals desperate for help with delayed or denied unemployment insurance claims. Nearly half of those emails came in the last three days alone.

It amounts to a tidal wave of problems brought on by the system's recent upgrade.

We want you to know we're hearing your voices and are here to help.

Exactly three weeks ago, DETR launched its long-overdue upgraded and modernized unemployment claims system. As with anything new, it came with a learning curve that many claimants are still struggling to navigate. The week-long shutdown to transfer data has translated to delayed payments and financial hardships.

One of the most common issues we're hearing about is getting through to a person on the phone. You're reporting "endless hold times or disconnected calls."

We asked DETR Director Christopher Sewell about that after a press conference last week and he said they have increased staffing at the call center as well as how the system allows calls to come in.

"So people aren't going to get the fast busy signal," Sewell said. "They're not going to get things of that nature."

"Disconnected. Told there is no one to take your call by a recording," I said.

"Right. On the flip side, it's going to increase wait times," Sewell replied. "But again, with the new system, it should decrease wait times eventually."

DETR is now saying there are no current vacancies they can fill for the call center. We have learned some new details from a claimant about what the call center changes look like.

Channel 13 viewer Carmela told us there is now an option to wait on hold or to receive a call back.

"This morning, there were 188 other claimants who were waiting in the queue," she wrote in an email to us. "Hopefully, my call will be returned by the end of the day. On a positive note, the call back option is great because I will not lose my place in line."

We got more good news from Carmela after that. We had forwarded her concerns to DETR last week and she learned this afternoon that her benefits posted to her account, enabling her to pay her rent and utility bills.

Several other viewers also asked why their claims are taking so long to process.

The Federal Department Of Labor says it generally takes two to three weeks after you file your claim to receive your first benefit check.

Nevada claimants we're hearing from report waiting five to seven weeks and more. DETR says if there's an issue with your claim that needs to be reviewed, the process can take several weeks, as they must carefully determine eligibility before payments can be made. If there are no eligibility issues, most claimants begin receiving benefits in about 10 days.

To help with faster payments.....

"I encourage everyone that can sign up for direct deposition to sign up for direct deposit," Sewell said. "You will get your money quicker."

Please note, DETR says before direct deposit begins, there's a short verification process to confirm bank account details that may take a few days. That helps ensure payments go to the correct account.

And when it comes to appeals.....

"Do we have an average time frame that people can expect," I asked.

"You know, I'm probably going to say a couple of months," Sewell replied.

Though it's easier said than done, he hopes Nevadans can be patient as the process plays out.

"As this transition period fades and the new system really takes over, it's going to be much better and much easier for everyone," Sewell said.

Here are answers to other frequently asked questions.

If there is a pending issue on my claim, how can I find out what it is and how to fix it?

You can find that on the homepage after you log in to your account. There are videos on the website that have step-by-step instructions on how to fix those issues.

Why can't I communicate with DETR through email?

According to DETR, they don't accept emails from claimants because email is not a secure and verifiable method of communication. "To protect personal information and ensure consistent, documented service, all communications must go through the claimant portal or phone system."

What if my claim is stuck in processing?

If there is an issue with your claim that needs to be reviewed, the process can take several weeks. These issues require a detailed review to determine eligibility before any payments can be made.

Can I go to an EmployNV Career Hub for help with my unemployment insurance claim?

No.

"EmployNV Career Hubs cannot assist with Unemployment Insurance because they are separate from DETR's UI division and are not trained or authorized to access claim or payment information. All UI services must be handled through the claimant portal or by phone to ensure privacy, accuracy, and proper support."

DETR officials also want to remind claimants that Unemployment Insurance is an eligibility-based program and not a needs-based one.

"While we understand and empathize with each person's unique situation, benefits can only be provided when specific eligibility requirements under the law are met," agency officials wrote in a statement. "The program is structured to support individuals who qualify under these rules, rather than being based on personal financial need."