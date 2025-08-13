LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is being sued for negligence leading to the wrongful death of a Rancho High School student in 2023.

In the newly-filed lawsuit that we first reported on Friday, the father of Jonathan Lewis Jr. believes Rancho High School leaders ignored warning signs and could have prevented his son's death.

The allegations come amid questions about the district's recent re-hiring of Rancho's former principal, who abruptly retired in the wake of Lewis' death. Some are questioning the district's decision to bring her back and they're turning to 13 Investigates for answers.

Questions linger after former Rancho High principal rehired in new CCSD role

Darlin Delgado has had a successful career, according to her resume. However, many say her actions during a police investigation of that tragic incident at Rancho High School have left more questions than answers. They are questions that we and others are asking but the district is deflecting.

It's been almost two years since Lewis Jr. lost his life. He was 17 years old when he was beaten to death near Rancho High School in November 2023.

"It's just an absolute point in time where you're never going to forget and it's always going to define the rest of your life," Jonathan's father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., told us back in 2023.

Vigil held for Las Vegas teen beaten to death by classmates

Nine teenagers were arrested in connection to his death. Those charged were eventually tried in juvenile court. Attorneys for several of the teens say the charges were substantiated. The cases were sealed.

Delgado stepped down as principal of Rancho High School in January 2024, just two months after Lewis' death.

An email that a group of teachers sent to 13 Investigates questioned Delgado's handling of the incident. Parent Lenny Lither, who was a CCSD teacher for about 19 years, spoke publicly about it in a school board meeting and also spoke to 13 Investigates.

"Inside CCSD, we do have something called Minor Behavior Incident. That could be just talking back, chewing gum, you don't know. Then, you also have other higher levels of writing students up for misbehavior," he explained. "I think to get that many students at the school to commit that kind of crime, that makes me believe that things were overlooked by the administration."

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Aug. 7, Lewis' father says "Jonathan even reported having issues with his assailants to CCSD prior to the incident," but "CCSD failed to investigate or act on his complaints, which would have prevented his assault and death."

It also says the district knew Jonathan was a special needs student and alleges that Rancho staff were aware of a pattern of aggressive behavior by the assailants before their deadly attack on Jonathan.

The lawsuit further states the "confrontation that led to this attack occurred on Rancho High School's campus" and that CCSD knew the place where the attack happened near the school was a gathering spot for students where prior incidents of fighting and criminal activity had occurred."

According to the lawsuit, "despite this knowledge, CCSD failed to take reasonable steps to supervise students, implement security measures, or notify law enforcement."

911 calls reveal moments after Rancho High School Student was attacked by classmates

Here's what police reports say happened the day after the attack took place.

Delgado and several school administrators separated at least six students they believed were involved and kept them in different rooms while police were called.

However, before detectives could arrive at Rancho, the reports say two parents came and took their students home.

We asked to interview Delgado, so we could ask about this and other questions related to the attack, but the district declined, instead sending a statement saying the district "has no authority to require a student to remain at school if a parent or guardian comes to pick them up."

In that statement, the district did not address the fact that Rancho leaders knew Metro was on the way, which, again, we know to be true because Metro's reports say school administrations are the ones who called them to the scene.

We know from police records that when detectives got to the school, they collected cell phones from the remaining students to search the devices. Then, parents were contacted and those students were released. It's unclear if the two students who left earlier had electronic devices that may have contained evidence or if they were ever searched.

"I'd pull more hair out but I don't have enough," Lither said. "It just makes me question how did they handle that."

In a public statement announcing her retirement, Delgado said she wanted to spend more time with her family. You can read the full statement below.

However, her retirement was short-lived.

Just six months after stepping down at Rancho, Delgado took a job as a director at the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Las Vegas.

Then, last month, CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert presented Delgado to the Board Of Trustees as a candidate to un-retire from the district, returning with a promotion as a School Associate Superintendent.

At that school board meeting, Trustee Lorena Biassotti had questions about Delgado's abrupt retirement. However, she wasn't allowed to continue.

"I personally tried to speak with her but was turned away and told she had no time, not even for a five-minute conversation. Instead, she retired mid-year leaving behind-," Biassotti said.

"Point of order," Trustee Isaac Barone interrupted. "I would bring up a point of order. The person up for this position, their record is not part of this debate, quite frankly."

Trustee Lydia Dominguez also tried to ask but she, too, was cut off.

"I was wondering if the question was asked why she wanted to return from retirement," Dominguez asked.

"Yes," Superintendent Jhone Ebert replied. "That question was asked."

"Without going into personal detail because I know people retire for numerous reasons, is there anyway to express without going too far into detail-," Dominguez said before another trustee interrupted.

Board attorney Teddy Parker cautioned trustees about going against leadership.

"It's none of our roles to do the interviews. It's not our role to determine the questions. It's our role to determine whether or not this resume and this contract that is before us is approvable or not," Parker said.

Everything else, you're second-guessing your superintendent."

Trustee Biassotti made a motion to table the issue and consider Delgado along with additional candidates. The motion was defeated and Delgado was hired.

In the email sent to 13 Investigates by a group of teachers, they state this leaves serious concerns unaddressed.

"If the principal ... suddenly retires, only to later emerge seeking a promotion, shouldn't the public and our elected members to the board be allowed to ask questions," they wrote.

It's something Lither says he would like answers for as well.

"Maybe she handled the situation better than I am aware of and maybe better than other parents are aware of. But couldn't the superintendent say, 'Hey, I want to let the school board know we investigated the situation and we are extremely satisfied with how things were handled.'?"

Although the district wouldn't let us talk to Delgado or Superintendent Ebert, CCSD did offer an on-camera interview with Deputy Superintendent Jesse Welch.

He'll be Delgado's new boss.

However, without explaining why, the district canceled the interview and sent a written statement saying the district is grateful for Delgado's return, calling her a "visionary, bilingual instructional leader" who "helped shepherd the Rancho High School community through the tremendously difficult and tragic loss of a student."