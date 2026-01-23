Las Vegas protesters file federal suits over pepper ball use during immigration demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple Las Vegas residents are asking a federal court to stop what they call unconstitutional police tactics aimed at silencing the public and punishing critics.

The lawsuits stem from incidents during June immigration enforcement protests in downtown Las Vegas, where body camera footage shows officers firing hundreds of pepper balls at peaceful or retreating protesters.

A newly filed motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction seeks to prevent Metro police from using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

The legal action comes after body camera footage revealed officers targeting individuals who posed no threat, including Emanuel Beltran, who was shot with pepper balls while simply leaning against a light pole, wearing pink shorts and a black shirt.

"He was no threat, committed no crime, was directly targeted by SWAT, and was shot with three pepperballs," Beltran's lawsuit states.

His attorneys say they're filing the motion "to remedy the enormous chilling effect on First Amendment activities that LVMPD has created."

Another case involves protester Kathleen Cavalaro, who was shot in the back with pepper balls after following police instructions to turn away.

"What am I under arrest for? Because I called you a fascist?" Cavalaro said during her arrest.

The June 11 protest drew hundreds who came out to oppose federal immigration enforcement policies. The lawsuit alleges Metro police, under direct supervision of Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, "far exceeded their legitimate police powers, completely disregarded the First Amendment rights of the protesters, illegally shot hundreds of pepperballs with no threat of harm to officers or others, and improperly used their arrest powers, all with the goal of stopping the protest and extinguishing the protesters' First Amendment protected activities."

The filing calls Metro's behavior "eerily similar" to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, including people shot in the back with pepper balls as they complied with orders to leave.

In a 2020 court case, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro found "Metro's use of pepperballs and tear gas to control crowds during the 2020 protests have likely chilled speech" by peaceful protesters. However, Navarro denied a similar injunction request because Metro told the court it had made substantial policy changes after evaluating "mistakes made to ensure lessons learned are not lost."

The judge found future excessive force actions were unlikely, calling Metro's previous conduct "uncharacteristic."

But body camera footage from the 2025 ICE protests shows Metro using many of the same tactics five years later. Beltran's motion claims "LVMPD either never implemented the substantial policies and changes or wholly ignored them," calling "excessive use of force with pepperballs very characteristic."

Attorneys argue Metro "will not act on its own and Court intervention is needed."

As protests continue nationwide following Rachel Good's shooting death by ICE in Minneapolis, the Las Vegas Federal Court is being asked to prevent Metro from enforcing dispersal orders outside specific zones after protesters comply, and to stop officers from shooting pepper balls without evidence of physical threat or serious criminal behavior.

