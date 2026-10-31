Judge bans 'Bullhorn Becky' from Las Vegas polling location over voter intimidation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pathway from parking lot to polling place at Desert Breeze Park is now clear of everything but voters thanks to an emergency court order issued on Friday morning.

The order was in response to videos filmed by the ACLU showing dangerous and threatening voter intimidation. ACLU leaders say that both police and election officials were doing little to stop it, so they turned to a judge, who issued the temporary restraining order.

WATCH: Judge bans 'Bullhorn Becky' from Desert Breeze after voter assault

Judge bans 'Bullhorn Becky' from Desert Breeze after voter intimidation

On Oct. 17, the first day of early voting, people encountered a woman with a bullhorn outside the poll at Desert Breeze Community Center on Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive.

"How many vaccines have you had?" the woman, nicknamed "Bullhorn Becky," says in one video.

"It's always the ugly people," she says in another. "Stop it! Go on a diet!"

ACLU observers recorded cell phone video as the woman verbally accosted and harassed voters.

"Take your vaccinated body with your cane and shove it," she says in a third video. "Bye!"

"Trump doesn't need to rape anybody, baby, because people are in line to have sex with him," she says in another clip.

ACLU

Voter Charles Raymond Karel and his service dog, Ember, encountered the woman on their way into the community center.

"She comes up and screams in my ear, 'Vote no on 6!' and I turn to her and say, "That's OK. I support a woman's right to choose,'" Karel told me. "So then, on the bullhorn, she said, 'Well, then why don't you go have sex with your dog?' Insert gay expletive here."

For context, Question 6 will let voters decide on a right to abortion in the Nevada Constitution until fetal viability, or when to protect the life or health of the pregnant person.

Local News Abortion, voter ID to be decided by Nevada voters in November ballot questions Steve Sebelius

Karel says he reported her to poll workers, who told him they couldn't do anything about it if she was 100 feet away.

"And I said, 'But that pathway is the only path, you know, so she's not really 100 feet away,'" Karel explained. "'Well, sir, that's the way it is.'"

And when Karel left after voting...

"Bring it! Bring it! Yeah! Touch me. I would love it! I am third-degree. Do it and find out," Becky says in the viral video. "I'm a third-degree black belt! Bring it!"

"You wouldn't know a black belt," Karel replies. "Your fashion sense sucks."

"Go get d— in your ass," she yells back.

Things escalated from there as the bullhorn hit Karel in the mouth.

"Oh, you're touching me?" Karel said.

ACLU

"You just got in my face," she replied.

"She assaulted me!" Karel yelled.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," she said. "You just got in my face."

"No," Karel replied. "You hit me with your horn!"

"You came right over to me! You came right over to me," she screams. "Yeah. You did! Get your, your spit out of my face! Get your dog out of here!"

"Don't you touch me again," Karel says.

"Get your dog out of here," Becky replies.

KTNV

Other videos shared with 13 Investigates show the woman yelling at other voters, saying things like "stop murdering babies."

ACLU Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah saw it all go down.

"Voter intimidation and battery are not protected First Amendment activities. The law has made that clear. Both state and federal law make that clear," Haseebullah said. "What we ended up seeing was individuals who not only followed voters into the voting area, effectively, and were recording them on their cell phone, screaming obscenities the entire time as voters were only in line."

There's only one narrow pathway available to access the Desert Breeze polling site.

"[It's] led to serious intimidation, to the point where some voters have turned around and left the site," Haseebullah said.

"She's a snake. She was out biting people," Karel said. "But why weren't the people that were supposed to control that environment making sure there were no snakes there? And that really became the issue for me, is that it's not about me. I'm a voter. It's about every voter and their safety coming here to Desert Breeze."

The ACLU says even the Clark County Registrar of Voters wasn't immune to the attacks.

"The county registrar, specifically, has not only made it a point to try to prioritize safety there, but has also even went to the location herself," Haseebullah said. "I saw that same Saturday, 'Bullhorn Becky' attempted to accost the registrar of voters."

KTNV

Both the ACLU and Karel also contacted police, who they say know Bullhorn Becky's real name, holding an open case as Karel debates whether to press assault charges. But both he and the ACLU say nothing was done to deter her the rest of that day or over subsequent days.

Late Thursday, the ACLU asked the court for a temporary restraining order. By Friday morning, it was granted by a judge.

"You ended up having to take it to court on an emergency basis. What was your reaction when they acted so quickly?" I asked Haseebullah.

"Yeah. Look, we took this to court because we had no choice but to take this to court," he said.

The court, in part, ordered Clark County to prohibit electioneering within 100 feet of the "narrow, single pathway required to access the voting area at Desert Breeze Community Center."

"Because we cannot have this type of madness and insanity, that happened to a variety of people so far, continue to happen to voters," Haseebullah said.

The court order also specifically prohibits the woman the ACLU calls Bullhorn Becky from doing what she was doing in those videos at Desert Breeze. She's not allowed to harass or intimidate voters. She can't follow them while recording. She can't talk to them while they're entering or leaving the polling place. And, of course, she's prohibited from physical assault or threats of harm at any time during the 2026 election.

Let Nevadans Vote, a nonpartisan coalition of community organizations, also released a statement on the court order. You can read their full statement below.

"We are thankful to our partners at the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada for diligently working to ensure every eligible voter in Nevada can cast their ballot free from threats and intimidation.



To that end, their work securing a temporary restraining order today will help prevent additional incidents and ensure voters are protected.



Over the course of early voting, there have been cases of voter harassment and intimidation at Desert Breeze. Our Election Protection program, which consists of nonpartisan volunteers monitoring polling locations across the state, was critical in identifying these incidents of voter intimidation. These actions are wholly unacceptable. Voters should be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote free from any harassment, intimidation, or threats.



Today’s injunction is a step in the right direction as voters head to the polls on the final day of early voting in Nevada" Emily Persaud-Zamora, Executive Director of Silver State Voices