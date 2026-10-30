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Developing: Nevada State Police involved in shooting near Sahara Avenue, Boulder Highway

Police activity at Sahara and Boulder Highway
RTC Southern Nevada
A traffic cameras shows a significant emergency response on Sahara Avenue near Boulder Highway on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
Police activity at Sahara and Boulder Highway
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting involving Nevada State Police is under investigation in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting was reported at 4:18 p.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Mojave Road.

As of 4:34 p.m., all lanes of Sahara Avenue were blocked at Boulder Highway, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A traffic camera in the area showed a heavy emergency response:

This is a developing story.

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