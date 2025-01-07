Chairman of Clark County Republican Party facing stalking charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Chairman of the Clark County Republican Party is due in court on Wednesday on stalking charges.

It's the latest domestic issue for the man who heads Nevada's leading conservative grassroots organization.

As we first reported in April, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Reed Law was arrested for battery domestic violence involving his ex-fiancée. She was granted a temporary protection order.

Although the District Attorney denied the battery charge, the state has since filed a criminal complaint against Law, charging him with stalking the same woman.

In court records, Law is accused of the misdemeanor stalking crime for causing his ex-fiancée to "feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful for her immediate safety ... by placing an electric tracking device on her car and/or telephone."

Police records show after she found a tracking app on her cell, she took her car to Jiffy Lube where "an employee was able to locate a tracker..."

Photos included with the police report show the device Law is accused of hiding under her vehicle.

The county Republican Party chair did not respond to our repeated requests for comment on the stalking charge against him.

Steve Sanson, President of Veterans In Politics International, says Law, a frequent guest on his internet talk show, holds himself to a certain standard and sometimes offers judgment of others.

Law was released on his own recognizance on the stalking charge in September and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

That order expires next week. The case has been continued for negotiations three times and is set to be back before a Las Vegas Justice Court judge on Wednesday.

This isn't the only criminal case Law is involved in.

He's also currently facing new criminal charges in the fake elector case, filed last month in Carson City by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.