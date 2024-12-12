Attorney General Ford files new charges in Carson City over fake election documents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed new charges in Carson City Thursday against alleged Republican fake electors just before the statute of limitations expired.

Those charges preserve the criminal case against six Republicans who signed documents in 2020 falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had won the election of that year.

The six electors were initially charged in Clark County with filing the fake documents, but a Clark County judge dismissed those charges in June, saying they should have been filed in Carson City, where the crimes allegedly occurred.

Ford is appealing that dismissal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The statute of limitations of one of the fake document charges has expired, but the other would have expired this month. The filing in Carson City allows the state to continue prosecuting the single remaining charge.