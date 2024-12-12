Watch Now
Attorney General Ford files new charges in Carson City over fake election documents

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers a question during an interview at the State Attorneys General Association meetings, Nov. 16, 2023, in Boston. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Nevada grand jury indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state, making Nevada the third to seek charges against so-called “fake electors.” Ford said in a statement Wednesday that he would do everything in his power to defend the institutions of the nation and the state. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed new charges in Carson City Thursday against alleged Republican fake electors just before the statute of limitations expired.

Those charges preserve the criminal case against six Republicans who signed documents in 2020 falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had won the election of that year.

The six electors were initially charged in Clark County with filing the fake documents, but a Clark County judge dismissed those charges in June, saying they should have been filed in Carson City, where the crimes allegedly occurred.

Ford is appealing that dismissal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The statute of limitations of one of the fake document charges has expired, but the other would have expired this month. The filing in Carson City allows the state to continue prosecuting the single remaining charge.

