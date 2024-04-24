Clark County Republican Party chairman arrested on battery charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The chairman of the Clark County Republican Party was arrested on battery charges, according to a recently obtained arrest report.

The arrest comes after police responded to a report that a woman's ex-boyfriend, Jesse Law, had hit her.

The two had dated for one year and lived together but recently broke up, according to the arrest report. The woman explained to police that the lease to their shared apartment was almost up and they were both moving things out.

Law told officers the victim told him she was going to meet other guys, so he grabbed her phone to see what guy she was talking about, but found the phone locked. The victim said Law took her phone and car keys and she followed him down the stairs to stop him. Law declined taking her things.

The two fell down the stairs. Law told officers after that he walked away, but the victim said she grabbed Law's shirt to keep him from leaving with her belongings. She said he then pushed her into the stucco wall just outside the apartment.

The victim told officers she scraped her arm and hit her head against the wall. The arrest report confirmed officers saw reddening and scratches on her left arm. Law did not have any visible injuries, according to the report.

Law told officers he had parked his car at a nearby restaurant for fear the victim would key his car, but officers didn't find his vehicle there.

Officers found the keys to the victim's car on the stairs to the apartment, and the phone was found inside the car.

Both Law and the victim appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the report, due to confused/slow speech and both smelling of alcohol.

Because the victim had injuries consistent with her story, officers arrested Law.