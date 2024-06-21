Fake elector case from 2020 presidential election dismissed in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County District Court judge Friday dismissed the case against six Republicans who signed fraudulent elector certificates after the 2020 election claiming President Donald Trump had won.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus agreed with defense attorneys for the six, saying that because the alleged crimes occurred in Carson City and Douglas counties, the cases should have been filed there.

"I can't see jurisdiction here. I can't see it," Holthus said. "I can't see how I have any jurisdiction in this case."

Attorney General Aaron Ford — who was present for the hearing — said his office would appeal the ruling to the Nevada Supreme Court.

"The judge got it wrong and we will be appealing immediately," he told reporters before leaving the courtroom.

Attorney Richard Wright, who represents Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, reviewed the alleged acts and pointed out that all occurred in Northern Nevada.

The only solid connection to Las Vegas was the fact that the fake certificates were sent to the federal courthouse downtown, where they were forwarded to Reno unopened.

Wright implied that political considerations motivated the attorney general's office to convene a grand jury in Clark County, which has a much higher Democratic population than either Carson City or Douglas County.

"Everybody in this courtroom knows why the case was filed in Clark County," Wright said in his arguments, quoting Bob Dylan: "You don't need no weatherman to tell you which way the wind blows."

Because the statute of limitations has lapsed, the case cannot be refiled now in Northern Nevada. That means the only hope of keeping the prosecution alive is if the Supreme Court reverses Holthus on appeal.

