Boulder City homicide case still active as DA's office calls it an 'ongoing investigation'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scott Dingman was shot and killed in 2021. The Clark County District Attorney's office recently declined to file murder charges, but new information suggests the case may not be closed.

WATCH: Darcy Spears breaks down the latest developments

Boulder City homicide case still active as DA's office calls it 'ongoing investigation'

The Clark County District Attorney's office is now describing the 2021 Boulder City homicide case as an "ongoing investigation," just days after announcing it would not file murder charges.

Last week, I reported on the district attorney's decision not to prosecute John Powell Morgan III in the shooting death of Scott Dingman.

"It's heartbreaking and it's very angering to know that our district attorney thinks that letting this person walk free is justice," said Heather Noah, best friend of Scott's widow, Ashley Dingman.

The DA's office said it could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt following the death of key eyewitness Mike Henn, who called 911 to report what he believed was a murder.

DA declines to prosecute in Boulder City homicide case, citing death of eyewitness

But following my Sept. 10 report, I received new information from the DA's office indicating the case remains an "ongoing investigation."

After repeated questions from 13 Investigates and a flood of letters and emails from family and friends demanding answers, it appears this case may still have a path forward.

Boulder City police, which resubmitted the case for prosecution after reopening its investigation, also confirmed the criminal investigation is still active.

Neither the district attorney's office nor Boulder City police would elaborate on what comes next.