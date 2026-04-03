LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 93-year-old tenant won a battle against her corporate landlord over apartment junk fees, resulting in a refund for her and a policy change for her entire complex.

WATCH | I first introduced you to Norma Elliot and her daughter, Janice, in early March:

What's the deal with apartment junk fees in Las Vegas valley?

Elliot was paying for an empty parking spot at the 23-Twelve apartment complex on Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. She does not have a car, has not had one for years, and will never drive again.

"I sold my car when I turned 90," Elliot said.

When corporate landlord Greystar took over Elliot's complex, the company started charging tenants extra fees for things that were previously part of their rent. This included $25 a month for parking.

"When mom found out about it, she was like, 'What is going on?!' Because it's like they nickel-and-dime you to death," Janice said.

I took Elliot's lease and list of extra fees, which add up to more than $100 a month on top of rent, to Assemblymember Venicia Considine. Considine wrote a law that passed in the 2025 legislative session aimed at ending hidden fees by requiring landlords to roll them into the rent price.

"Some of this is just, I think, predatory," Considine said. "Common area electricity, according to the law, is supposed to be included in the rent, not a separate charge. Same with common area maintenance. I don't know what (a) real estate (fee) is."

I asked Greystar repeatedly to explain the $10.50 a month "real estate" charge on Elliot's tab, but the company never provided an answer.

"And then your sewer, trash and water are all also supposed to be inclusive," Considine said.

WATCH | Here's what happened after 13 Investigates got involved in Norma's search for accountability:

13 Investigates helps 93-year-old tenant fight apartment junk fees and win a refund

Considine said the issue of hidden fees is not going away, despite the new law.

"I think there's always going to be what we call 'whack-a-mole.' As soon as you find a law saying no, we're going to level the playing field for consumers so that they know what they're getting and they're not giving up any of their rights, they find another way or another door," Considine said.

Corporate landlords like Greystar are making renting a worse experience for tenants, according to Considine, "especially when there are things where someone doesn't need it and doesn't use it, and they're still required to pay it."

"The unfairness of it is just ridiculous," Janice said.

After our story aired, Greystar refunded all the parking fees Elliot paid. The company also refunded improper charges involving a recurring damage waiver fee for supposedly not having renters' insurance.

"I'm here eight years, and I've always had my renters' insurance," Elliot said.

Chris Smith, Greystar's director of real estate in Las Vegas, confirmed the refunds in an email.

"The parking fee and renters insurance fee has been refunded. We have no further comment," Smith stated.

In addition to Elliot's refund, Greystar changed the parking policy for the entire 23-Twelve complex. An email sent to tenants the day after our story aired detailed the transition to open parking instead of assigned spaces. The parking fee is now tied directly to individual vehicles registered with the leasing office.

For Elliot, every dollar matters.

"When you're on a budget, it means a lot. My only income is Social Security," Elliot said.

Continuing our mission to look out for locals, we hosted a free phone bank on Wednesday in partnership with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada to discuss tenants' rights. We will keep that free community service going with different topics on the first Wednesday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next phone bank will be on May 6, and we'll update you with additional details on ktnv.com/letstalk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.