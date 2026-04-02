What are some of your rights as a tenant in Southern Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 and the Legal Aid Center hosted a free phone bank for locals who had issues concerning tenants' rights.

We spoke with Christopher Walther, a pro-bono attorney who volunteered on Wednesday's phone bank, about some of the common issues locals were inquiring about.

WATCH| Mary Kielar talks to a pro-bono lawyer about common questions locals ask

Let's Talk: Ask A Lawyer with Legal Aid Center

"It's a little bit of everything. People are dealing with all kinds of issues: we have mobile homes, insurance, evictions. It runs the gamut," said Walther.

What are your rights as a tenant?

If you would like to talk to a lawyer, you can click here for more Ask-A-Lawyer events. You can click here for more information at the Legal Aid Center.