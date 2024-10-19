It's voting time! What advocates are doing to counter early voting misinformation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early voting in Nevada starts Saturday, and state officials along with advocates are encouraging Nevadans to cast their ballots.

Voting in Nevada is easier than ever: Every registered voter gets a mail-in ballot sent to their home. Early voting — in which voters can cast ballots at any voting center in the county — runs from Saturday through Nov. 1. And on Election Day Nov. 5, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We just really want Nevada voters to know it is okay, you can go out and participate in voting and feel like your voice will be heard and your vote will be counted," says Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of the group Silver State Voices.

She and other voting-rights advocates said at a Friday news conference that misinformation — everything from disproved claims of a stolen election to when and where voters are able to cast their ballots — have circulated for a long time, potentially discouraging voters. But they said voting is too important to bypass.

"There's just been so much misinformation that's been flying around the last few years that people still feel that they need to, that they may not trust the process or that their voice may not matter, that it's already in the bag for whatever side. And I believe that's just not true," said Manuel Santamaria, the Nevada State Director for the Latino group Mi Familia Vota. "You have to vote so it can be counted. If not, someone else takes it."

The secretary of state has joined the campaign against misinformation, posting a "myths and facts" section on the office's website.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so on the secretary of state's website. Voters can also check their registration, make changes and do a variety of other things on the Clark County elections department website.

If you choose to vote by mail, you can track your ballot through the system using Nevada Ballot Trax. You can put your ballot in any mailbox, or drop it into a drop box at any voting site in Clark County.

Channel 13 has a list of voting centers on our website. You can also find that information on the Clark County elections website, which also features a one-stop election information web page.

If you have questions about voting, the 2024 election or Nevada politics in general, you can submit a question to Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius on the KTNV website at www.ktnv.com/AskSteve.

