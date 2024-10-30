Addressing some of the most common local voting questions and concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although voting in the Silver State is safe and transparent, it doesn't stop some fairly common complaints.

Every election, we get some of the same calls about problems at the polls.

People claim voting machines changed their votes, or an election worker said their signatures didn't match, or they saw workers canceling ballots.

Let's tackle a couple of the most common issues.

Voting machines changing votes?

Those machines are touch screens, and like your cell phone, it's easy to hit the wrong button.

If you do that, the machine lets you go back and change your selection. It will show you a list of all your choices before you cast your ballot, and you will get to see a paper receipt once you've made all your choices.

But if anything goes wrong while you're at the polls, Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo said just ask a poll worker.

"If they're at the voting machine, we have ICX monitors that are there — especially for them if they have a question as they go through the voting process at the polls. So we have many, many ways to help a voter understand and feel confident," Portillo said.

Canceled ballots?

We also got a call about ballots being taken out of envelopes and canceled right there at the polls.

That happens.

When a person shows up to vote in person, they're asked to surrender their mail ballot which is then voided by an election worker right in front of them. The voter then gets to cast a ballot on an election machine.

This is done to prevent someone from both sending in a mail ballot and voting in person.

Voting scams?

The only official call you will get about your mail ballot will be from Clark County, and that's only if you forgot to sign your ballot or if your signature doesn't match.

If that happens, officials will call you to verify you actually sent your ballot in, and you may be asked to verify your identity.

If you get any other type of call, or if you think something doesn't seem right, Portillo said just give the county a call.

"Number one way to do that is call us. Call is if you have any question, any doubt. It could be simple, it could be complicated. We're there for the voter. 455-VOTE, we're there for them," Portillo said.

In-person early voting continues through Friday all across Clark County. You can vote at any voting center, and you can drop your mail ballot in any mailbox between now and Election Day on Nov. 5 when the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information:



If you have a question about politics, elections or government, or you have seen an ad you'd like us to check, you can Ask Steve at ktnv.com/asksteve. He will endeavor to answer your questions on air or online.

Our 2024 Voter Guide has answers to questions you may have as you head to the polls — including where to find a polling place in your neighborhood and a breakdown of the seven questions you'll encounter on your 2024 ballot.