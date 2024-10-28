Why so many locals are opting for early voting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday marks the end of the final weekend for in-person early voting in Nevada.

Across the valley, polling sites are reporting a steady turnout as voters line up to have their voices heard ahead of Election Day.

Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins spent the day at Desert Breeze Community Center where voters were out in full force, making the most of the last weekend of early voting in hopes of avoiding the Election Day rush.

Many locals said convenience is key — they were in and out in minutes, but above all, it's about making their votes count.

"I felt like if I come early it would cut down on confusion," one voter said.

So far during early voting, Desert Breeze has seen more than 11,000 voters come through to cast their ballot — and that's just one of many Clark County voting locations.

Across the county, more than 193,000 ballots have been cast.

One thing voters all have in common is that they're proud to have their voices heard this election.

"For many years, African Americans weren’t able to vote...it’s very important for all citizens to exercise their rights, especially African Americans," voter Stanley Mohammed said.

Despite the quick lines, voters remain aware of the importance of showing up to make a difference.

"There are a lot of things we like to complain about—if you’re going to fuss, you have to at least have a voice," voter Gretchen Battle said.

Voting has become a family tradition for some — parents bringing their kids to show them the value of their vote.

"I’ve been coming early with my daughter since she turned 18 and started voting," a voter said.

And for others, voting early provides peace of mind.

"It was very quick about a minute or so," a voter said.

But no matter who they're voting for, everyone agrees it's important to cast a ballot.

"Get out there, do it early. Do it the day of, mail in your ballot, whatever you want to do," one voter said.

In addition to the thousands already cast, more than 220,000 people who have cast their ballot have done so by mail.

This means more than 414,000 people across Clark County have made sure their voices are heard.

The last day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 1.

Early voting will culminate for in-person voting on Election Day, which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

