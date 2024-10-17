Clark County registrar prepares for 2024 elections with increase in security and poll workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just 20 days and counting until election day. Early voting is underway in Nevada, and you should have received your mail-in ballot.

But if you want to vote in person, you can do that starting Saturday, Oct. 19.

We continue to listen to you about questions concerning the election process here, so I took a tour of the Clark County election headquarters to see firsthand the steps they're taking to make sure this election is safe and secure.

I talked with a local voter today who told me he's always found the election process fair, but with so much at stake this year, he's hoping security is a priority.

As election day draws closer, tensions are rising, and voters are looking for reassurance.

"What is your biggest concern going into the 2024 election?" I asked.

"Just for it to be fair, that is the biggest thing," said local voter Danny.

Wednesday morning, I got a chance to tour Clark County election headquarters with registrar Lorena Portillo.

She tells me fairness and efficiency are her top priorities.

"We want our mail ballot processes to be efficient," she said.

Like many voters, you may have questions about election integrity, so I searched for answers and accountability on what the election department is doing to ensure a fair election here.

Portillo walked me through their layers of protection, starting with mail-in ballots.

"We do not skip steps but we want the accuracy to be in place," she said.

So here's how it works: the mail ballot process starts with verifying the voter's signature. If there's an issue, voters can fix it through a "cure" process.

Bipartisan teams then open and prepare ballots for tabulation.

Damaged ballots are duplicated for accuracy before counting.

Portillo tells me training for workers is key.

"They understand every step we must take by law to make sure we process the mail ballot, verify the signature, check in a voter at the polls, help them through the machine process when they go, we want them to feel confident and comfortable," she said.

Another major concern for Danny is security. He tells me he wants polling locations to be safe and secure for everyone.

"It is scary, straight up scary. Like, why does it have to be this way? 68 years old and it has never been this way, not ugly," he said.

Portillo said security has been increased at polling sites for voters and poll workers.

"We want voters and workers to feel confident and safe when they go to vote or when they come to work for us and be part of our team," she said.

With a focus on the tabulation process and final canvass, Portillo said Clark County is committed to the community to get it right.

"With your experience, how has Clark County handled the election process?" I asked.

"It has been good. We have had no problems, I think it's great," Danny said.

Para leer esta historia en español, haga clic AQUÍ.