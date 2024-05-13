deadmau5 interactive experience opening at AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 is getting ready to host several special events honoring deadmau5.

The "immer5ive experience" will take over AREA15's Museum Fiasco from May 16 through July 11.

It is an immersive light and sound showcase that is based around the world of deadmau5. Organizers said fans will "walk through a delight of visuals themed from past mau5shop experiences for one-of-a-kind Instagrammable moments and interactions."

Tickets are about $18 and you can learn more here.

There will also be a "mau5hop Las Vegas" pop-up merchandise shop, which will be in The Wall area of AREA15 from May 16 through May 19.

The shop will give fans the chance to buy special deadmau5-themed items like mystery plush keychains, rubik cubes, posters, T-shirts, hoodies, and pins. Entry into the shop is free and fans will receive a wristband for free entry to the "immer5ive experience" with a mau5shop purchase.

deadmau5 will be at the pop-up for a special signing event on Sunday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. From May 17 through May 19, the pop-up will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As for deadmau5, he is scheduled to perform at EDC at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19.