Insomniac announces the 2024 EDC Las Vegas lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival is ready to once again light up the night sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Friday, Insomniac announced the lineup for the 2024 event, which will include over 230 artists that will perform across nine stages. The festival is scheduled for May 17 through May 19.

Some of the big names at this year's festival include Tiësto, David Guetta, John Summit, FISHER, Kaskade, Diplo, Dom Dolla, Deadmau5, Illenium, Allison Wonderland, Purple Disco Machine, Eric Prydz, ACRAZE b2b Kream, FrostTop b2b RemK, Eli Brown b2b HI-LO, Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber, Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman, and Subtroniccs b2b Level Up.

Artists making their festival debut this year include Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mersiv, LAYZ, Tape B, Bou, Lilly Palmer, Trym, Klangkünstler, Sara Landry, and Marcel Dettman.

This year's theme is #kineticCIRCLE and event organizers said the theme "celebrates the profound impact circles have on our lives - circles of time, circles of trust, and circles of community."

There are changes to the festival layout this year. Organizers said stages like bionicJUNGLE, quantumVALLEY, bassPOD, wasteLAND, and neonGarden will be relocated so there are larger dance floors. Portions have the Speedway's asphalt have also been freshly paved to provide a smoother surface. Organizeres said the new footprint will also help with crowd flow.

Downtown EDC is also adding YeeEDC, which is a saloon-style bar and there will be additional seating areas across the venue.

Festival organizers said all three-day General Admission tickets are sold out. However, a limited number of three-day GA+ and VIP tickets for the 18+ event (21+ for VIP) are still available.

Resorts World will once again transform into Hotel EDC from Friday, May 17 through May 20.

According to casino officials, guests arriving at the Hilton at resorts World will see a "reimagined Hotel EDC lobby" with DJ sets and costumed performers. There will also be immersive activations, art installations, and parties.

Hotel EDC guests can access a "poolside wellness hub", which offers yoga classes, meditation sessions, and the change to relax on hammocks and bean bag chairs.

Hotel EDC guests will also receive complimentary passes to AYU Dayclub and access to the Empire Lounge, which is located behind the DJ booth. Guests will also be granted late-night entry to Zouk Nightclub, beginning at 4 a.m. for the official Hotel EDC afterparties.

You can see the list of EDC performers below:

AYU DAYCLUB

Friday, May 17 - DJ Snake

Saturday, May 18 - Illenium

Sunday, May 19 - Special Guest

Zouk Nightclub

Friday, May 17 - RL Grime

Saturday, May 18 - Kaskade

Monday, May 20 - Kaskade & deadmau5