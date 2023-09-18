Hotel EDC is coming back for its second year at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hotel EDC is back in 2024!

Insomniac first announced the "first-of-its-kind" Hotel EDC in May 2023. For its second year, Insomniac is inviting festival goers to a three-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas for up to four people from May 17 to 20.

Presale started Monday and is on sale to the general public Thursday at noon Pacific Time. Presale is available to those who stayed at Hotel EDC the previous year and those who are EDC 2024 ticket holders.

The minimum age to attend Insomniac's Electric Daisy Carnival is 18 and up. Officials say there must be at least one adult 21 and up to participate in hotel packages for hotel check-in requirements. The trailer can be viewed here.

Insomniac and Vibee say Resorts World Las Vegas will transform into an immersive experience featuring exclusive DJ sets, pool parties, art installations and more.

"Attendees can take advantage of the poolside wellness hub featuring yoga classes, meditation sessions and the opportunity to lounge and recharge on hammocks and bean bag chairs," officials said in a media release. "Hotel EDC guests will receive entry to all day parties at Ayu Dayclub, with exclusive access to the Empire Lounge located behind the DJ booth. Additionally, attendees will be granted late-night entry to Zouk Nightclub starting at 4 a.m. for official Hotel EDC afterparties featuring lineups of world-renowned DJs."

For more information, visit lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.