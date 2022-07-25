LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The date is set for Adele's rescheduled residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"Weekend with Adele" is expected to begin on Nov. 18 and run through March 25, the singer announced on Monday. The original 24 planned shows were rescheduled, and eight new shows were added.

Adele thanked fans for their patience and acknowledged those who were impacted by her last-minute decision to postpone the slate of shows that were scheduled to begin in January.

READ: In emotional video, Adele apologizes and says show 'not ready,' Las Vegas residency rescheduled

"Words can't explain how truly ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," Adele wrote. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

At the time, Adele said the decision to postpone her Vegas residency was made because it wasn't ready. She cited production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic as a major contributing factor.

"Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she said on Monday. "To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."

MORE: Adele says 'brutal' criticism after postponing Las Vegas residency left her 'a shell of a person' for months

As part of the announcement, Adele offered fans who got a refund from their original ticket purchases a first shot at new tickets with a presale beginning August 10.

More information and answers to frequently-asked questions were posted on Ticketmaster.com and on Adele's official site.