LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele is sharing her thoughts on the criticism she faced over the seemingly last-minute decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency in January.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was recently interviewed by Lauren Laverne of BBC's Desert Island Discs.

"Weekends with Adele" was scheduled for a four-month run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in January. But the day of the first show, Adele posted a tearful video to Instagram, indefinitely postponing her Vegas shows and apologizing to her fans. At the time, she said the show was unfinished, citing delivery delays and COVID-19 among her staff.

"I can give you what I have right now," she said at the time. "And I am gutted."

Adele told BBC it was "brutal" to deal with the guilt she felt afterward.

"I don't think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that's why it was such a massive, massive story," she said. "It was like, 'I don't care' and things like that. And you can't buy me. You can't buy me for nothing. I'm not just gonna do a show because I have to or because people are gonna be let down or because we're gonna lose loads of money. I'm like, the show's not good enough."

"Maybe my silence has been deadly, I don't know, but it was horrible and it was -- the reaction was brutal. Brutal," she added. "I was a shell of a person for a couple of months."

Ultimately, she stood by the decision to postpone the shows.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was devastated," she said. "And I was frightened about you know, letting them down. And I thought I could pull it all together and make it work and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

No official date has been announced for the residency. Video recently surfaced of the singer performing in London, where she addressed the issue briefly.

"I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them very, very soon. I'm just waiting on one piece of equipment."

In an appearance on BBC's "The Graham Norton Show" in February, Adele said her canceled Las Vegas shows were "100 percent" certain to happen.