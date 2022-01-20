Watch
In emotional video, Adele apologizes and says Vegas show 'not ready,' opening weekend rescheduled

Copyright Associated Press
Matt Sayles
<p> In this Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, Adele performs at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. A video posted by a fan on Twitter May 29, 2016, shows the singer calling out a fan for filming her concert. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)</p>
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 17:59:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an emotional video posted to her Instagram account, Adele apologized to fans and said the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled.

Tonight was supposed to be the opening night of "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

"We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew has COVID right now," she said, promising to reschedule all of the dates.

"I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much," she said holding back tears. "I am so sorry."

This is breaking news, check back for updates.

