In emotional video, Adele apologizes and says Vegas show 'not ready,' opening weekend rescheduled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an emotional video posted to her Instagram account, Adele apologized to fans and said the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled.

Tonight was supposed to be the opening night of "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

"We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew has COVID right now," she said, promising to reschedule all of the dates.

"I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much," she said holding back tears. "I am so sorry."

