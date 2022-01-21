Caesars posts Q&A for Adele fans looking for answers after residency postponed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele's residency at Caesar's Palace, "Weekends with Adele," was abruptly postponed Thursday, the day before it was scheduled to begin.

Ticket-holders were left with unanswered questions after the singer posted an emotional apology explaining that the show wasn't ready because many on her staff were sick with COVID-19.

Caesars Palace released an official statement Thursday evening with a Q&A for those who thought they'd get to see Adele this weekend, including the following information:

Q: I have a future hotel reservation for my original event weekend. Can I get a refund?

A: Reservations booked at a Caesars Entertainment destination through Caesars' website or call center may be canceled with a full refund, the company said.



Q: I flew here for this event; can I get reimbursed for flight and hotel expenses?

A: Caesars recommended checking your airline's cancellation policy. Those who booked hotel reservations at a Caesars Entertainment hotel on Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 can call 800-303-6640 and cancel with a full refund.

"All other hotel reservations are subject to normal cancellation policies," according to Caesars.

The residency had shows scheduled through April 16, all of which have been postponed. Neither Adele nor Caesars have specified a new start date.