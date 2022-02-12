Adele confirms her Vegas shows are '100 percent' happening in 2022

Adele has confirmed to the BBC's Graham Norton during an interview on "The Graham Norton Show" that her canceled Las Vegas shows will definitely happen in 2022.

She declined to confirm the new dates until everything was ready but repeated that the shows were "100 percent" certain to happen.

The episode will air on BBC America on Feb. 18, 2022, at 2300ET/2200CT (8 p.m. in Las Vegas) and will feature guests Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Golda Rosheuvel and George Ezra, as well as Adele.

In January the award-winning recording artist canceled a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

