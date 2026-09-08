Suspect in double stabbing in Henderson stabbed man, then himself, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One of two people critically injured in a stabbing in Henderson earlier this month stabbed himself after stabbing the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

The incident happened Sept. 7 in the area of Whitney Ranch Drive and Galleria Drive.

According to the Henderson Police Department, an officer in the area saw a vehicle come to a stop and observed the vehicle rocking back and forth, “consistent with a physical struggle occurring inside.”

Police said the officer approached the vehicle and the driver stated that the passenger, identified by investigators as Jonathon Carr, was stabbing him.

The officer saw Carr holding a knife and issued commands for him to drop the weapon, according to the arrest report, but he began stabbing himself in the neck. Police said he eventually dropped the knife.

Both Carr and the victim, who investigators said are coworkers, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Carr is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.