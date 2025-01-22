WWE World fan experience returns when WrestleMania 41 hits Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WrestleMania is coming to Las Vegas and with it comes the return of WWE World.

WWE and Fanatics announced Tuesday the return of the event in conjunction with WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

The five-day interactive fan experience will host the largest WWE superstore in WrestleMania history, and give wrestling fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in all things WWE.

WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will also feature roundtable discussions at the event's central main stage with top WWE superstars, live podcast recordings, autograph sessions, meet and greets and much more to honor 41 years of wrestling's iconic event.

Tickets for the event go on sale February 3 at 9 a.m., with presale opportunities starting Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. WWE World runs April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.