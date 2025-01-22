Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WWE World fan experience returns when WrestleMania 41 hits Las Vegas

The five-day fan experience runs from April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
Wrestlemania Las Vegas
WWE
Wrestlemania Las Vegas
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WrestleMania is coming to Las Vegas and with it comes the return of WWE World.

WWE and Fanatics announced Tuesday the return of the event in conjunction with WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

The five-day interactive fan experience will host the largest WWE superstore in WrestleMania history, and give wrestling fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in all things WWE.

WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will also feature roundtable discussions at the event's central main stage with top WWE superstars, live podcast recordings, autograph sessions, meet and greets and much more to honor 41 years of wrestling's iconic event.

Tickets for the event go on sale February 3 at 9 a.m., with presale opportunities starting Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. WWE World runs April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer