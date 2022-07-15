World Series of Poker kicks off Main Event Final Table at Bally's Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Doyle Brunson, the “Godfather of Poker,” will kick off the 53rd annual World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table.

The Shuffle Up & Deal will happen at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15 inside the Bally’s Events Center. The moment officially commences day eight of play for the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship.

The final ten players competing include Espen Jorstad, Matthew Su, Matija Dobric, Aaron Duczak, John Eames, Adrian Attenborough, Michael Duek, Jeffrey Farnes, Asher Conniff and Philippe Souki.

The World Series of Poker has awarded more than $3.5 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, which is recognized as the sport's top prize. The WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970.

In 2022, the WSOP will take place on The Las Vegas Strip for the first time ever at Bally's, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

