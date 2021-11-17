World Series of Poker moves to Las Vegas Strip, Vince Vaughn named celebrity Master of Ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker tournament is moving from Rio hotel-casino to the Las Vegas Strip for 2022, with actor Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies.

Caesars Entertainment says the 53rd annual tournament will be at Bally’s and Paris hotel-casinos from May 31 to July 19, 2022.

"I have such a strong connection to Las Vegas and am honored to be selected as the Master of Ceremonies for what is set to be the most anticipated World Series of Poker tournament ever,” said Vaughn in a press release.

"Poker has long been one of my favorite sports, so to be a part of something as historic as the WSOP finally moving to the Strip is an absolute dream. Vegas Baby, Vegas!”

In 2020 the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

It returned as an in-person event to the Rio hotel-casino in September with all play concluding on Nov. 23.

The move announced today will end a 17-year run at the Rio.

