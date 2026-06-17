LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA is celebrating 30 years, and so are its fans.

Supporters who have followed the league since its debut say they started watching for the same reasons newfound fans are now filling arenas.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman hears from fans and players about the league's growth:

WNBA turns 30: How the league grew from near-empty arenas to a global phenomenon

"Pride, these girls, they play with their heart," one fan said.

"I think it's a little more fun, I think it's a little more physical and also I like the fundamentals," another fan said.

"Women being able to play basketball and be involved in sports," a third fan said.

Since its inaugural season in 1997, the league has grown from eight teams to 15 and counting. The Portland Fire and Canada's first-ever WNBA franchise, the Toronto Tempo, joined the league this year, taking it international.

Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces says she has seen firsthand the global appetite for women's basketball and expects the World Cup to take it even further.

"To go back to Berlin, I had an opportunity to go there for my European tour, and the basketball culture, it's blossoming particularly in the women's basketball side," Wilson said.

What started as a game played in near-empty arenas now showcases sellout crowds across the country. Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd says she isn't taking the growth for granted.

"It's been so cool to go into every stadium and see young girls having jerseys, even just walking outside and seeing everyone talking about it, and have access to it," Loyd said. "It's been amazing to see the growth of the game. It's remarkable to see where it was and where it's going now."

From new primetime TV spots to a historic collective bargaining agreement, including Wilson's record-setting 3-year, $5 million contract, the WNBA has come a long way from starting as a league solely funded by the NBA.

But fans who have been there from the beginning say the WNBA's value goes far beyond dollars and cents.

"I'm getting emotional; it's a lot. I think girls have it harder. I think gay girls have it harder. It doesn't have to be that hard, so to see the women in the sport uplift everyone from little to big to old, it's a big deal," one fan said.

The WNBA is bringing people of all ages together.

"Being able to bring her and show her things I didn't get to see growing up, having her be able to see it is exciting," one fan said.

"You can do whatever you want and you can achieve your goals," another fan said.

"I think it's cool that they're just out there doing it and trying their hardest," a third fan said.

RELATED STORY: WNBA adding six regular-season games starting in 2027

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.