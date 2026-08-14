HENDERSON (KTNV) — Jeremy Chinn has built his NFL career on seeing the field from different perspectives. A deeply personal experience taught the Las Vegas Raiders safety to do the same away from football.

Chinn said his passion for helping people experiencing homelessness stems from his aunt, whose struggles he did not fully understand growing up.

WATCH | Jeremy Chinn’s family connection drives his work with homeless community

Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn’s family connection drives his work with Las Vegas homeless community

“As I got older, I just kind of recognized that she was struggling with a lot of things that I may not have recognized when I was a little bit younger,” Chinn said.

That understanding grew after Chinn reached the NFL. With the financial means to help, he initially thought money might provide an answer. His experience with his aunt taught him otherwise.

“When I got to the league, trying to, you know, give a helping hand or whatever that looked like, maybe money or something like that,” Chinn said, “and realizing that maybe that wasn't enough or maybe not what she needed in that time.”

Asked what people in those circumstances may need most, Chinn’s answer was simple: “Somebody ... that cares. To know that somebody cares.”

For Chinn, showing that care can take different forms.

One is giving haircuts, particularly for young people preparing to return to school or people seeking employment. Chinn said something as simple as a fresh haircut can provide a boost in confidence.

“Just providing haircuts, whether it be for a job interview or going back to school, I think that gives a lot of confidence for people,” he said.

Chinn brought that passion with him when he arrived in Las Vegas, quickly becoming involved in efforts supporting people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada.

The work also reflects lessons Chinn learned at home. He credits his mother with shaping his work ethic, remembering how she worked long days while raising her family without making excuses.

Now, Chinn considers Las Vegas another home — and its community his own.

“It’s a passion that I have,” Chinn said. “This is a place that, you know, I call home, and this community is a place that I call mine.”

For a player who prides himself on seeing the game from every angle, Chinn’s perspective away from football has helped shape what he chooses to do with the platform the game has given him.