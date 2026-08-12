LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fernando Mendoza has yet to take an NFL preseason snap, but Raiders fans are already dreaming big.

The No. 1 overall pick took the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time as a Raider on Tuesday night, giving fans an up-close look at the quarterback the franchise hopes will eventually become its long-term answer at the position.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha was at the stadium and talked to fans about some of their first impressions:

Raiders fans already buying into Fernando Mendoza after first Allegiant Stadium practice

Mendoza didn't take long to give them something to cheer about. His first two throws during a team period were completions to rookie receivers Malik Benson and Jack Bech, each drawing a loud reaction from the stands. Mendoza continued to connect with Benson throughout the practice.

The night wasn't perfect. A deflected Mendoza pass ended up in the hands of linebacker Cody Lindenberg, but fans largely came away encouraged by what they saw.

"I think he looks really good," fan Matthew Villasista said. "I think he looks pretty accurate, and I think he looks like he's ready to play."

Others were ready to raise expectations considerably higher.

"He's going to take us to the Super Bowl, guaranteed," one fan said.

For now, the Raiders don't need Mendoza to carry those expectations. Veteran Kirk Cousins is the starter, allowing the 22-year-old rookie time to develop rather than immediately taking over the offense.

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One longtime fan said that's exactly what Mendoza needs.

"He's young. I'm glad we're not throwing him straight into the fire," the fan said. "We got Kirk Cousins, a veteran. Hopefully that could show him the way."

Patience, however, isn't universal.

One fan wearing a Mendoza No. 15 jersey was already calling for the rookie to take over.

"Oh, let's get him to start. Let's go," he said, adding that he already wears the jersey to work every Friday.

The enthusiasm reflects something larger than one night of practice for a fan base that has spent years searching for stability at quarterback.

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"I think the fans are excited. I'm excited," another longtime fan said. "It's like we got a quarterback, we have a future."

Mendoza will get his first opportunity to show what that future could look like Thursday night when the Raiders open the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.