HENDERSON (KTNV) — It’s August, which means one thing in Raider Nation: The Las Vegas Raiders are still undefeated.

“17-0, baby. We’re not gonna lose one,” one fan predicted during an open training camp practice.

The optimism was easy to find in Henderson, even as the Raiders dealt with some training camp drama on the field.

WATCH | Raiders fans bring optimism to training camp as Fernando Mendoza gets first-team reps

Raiders fans bring optimism to training camp as Fernando Mendoza gets first-team reps

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby were held out of practice following a scuffle between the two veterans at the end of the previous session. Coach Klint Kubiak said the altercation violated team rules and emphasized the importance of keeping emotions under control.

“Those are two leaders on our team going at it,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, fighting in a game — you throw a punch in a game — you are out of the game. So we got to be smart.”

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Cousins’ absence created an opportunity for No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who took first-team quarterback reps for the first time during training camp.

Fans were ready to see more.

“Once he’s out there, it’s on,” one fan said.

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Mendoza was just one reason fans pointed to for their renewed confidence. Others cited the Raiders’ offseason additions, Kubiak’s arrival and a different atmosphere surrounding the team.

“The whole system is different,” one fan said.

Another pointed to what they have seen from the team throughout camp: “They’re more disciplined this year. That’s what I’m noticing a lot more.”

Predictions ranged from simply making the playoffs to reaching — and winning — the Super Bowl.

For some, the loyalty goes beyond predictions.

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One fan, Cynthia, showed off an arm filled with Raiders tattoos, including tributes to the franchise’s three Super Bowl championships. She is already thinking about adding another.

“When they bring the Super Bowl here, I think it’ll be us,” she said.

Asked how long it might take for the Raiders to win another championship, she predicted about two years.

“Put it on the calendar,” Cynthia said. “Let’s do it. Let’s go Raiders.”

That confidence may be familiar to anyone who has spent time around Raider Nation.

As another fan put it: “We say it every year. This is the year. This is the year.”