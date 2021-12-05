Wisconsin, Arizona State to face off in 2021 Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl played in its new home at Allegiant Stadium will feature Wisconsin (8-4) facing Arizona State (8-4) to highlight the 30th year of the event on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The Badgers will become the first Big Ten Conference team to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl while the Sun Devils of the Pac-12 Conference, who will serve as the home team, will make their third appearance (2018, 2011).

These programs will meet each other in a bowl game for the first time and for only the fifth time overall after staging a home-and-home series in 1967-68 and more recently in 2010 and ’13. The Sun Devils will bring in 3-1 all-time record vs. the Badgers.

While new to the bowl, Wisconsin is no stranger to Las Vegas having faced UNLV five times at Sam Boyd Stadium between 1986 and 2010, including accounting for the Rebels’ top three home crowds in history.

“A new date, a new title sponsor, a new home and a new matchup featuring two national programs in Wisconsin and ASU is a perfect way to celebrate our 30th year,” said SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti. “We are breaking ground by hosting a world-renowned Big Ten team for the first time and are equally excited to welcome back the great ASU fans to the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World. Las Vegas looks forward to being the home of the first postseason meeting between these two storied programs.”

The annual college football postseason event features an alignment of three top conferences that include 40 powerhouse brands spanning the nation. The Pac-12 will face a team from the Big Ten in 2021, ’23 and ’25 and a team from the Southeastern Conference in 2022 and ’24.