Viral TikTok sends 6-year-old F1 fan to Las Vegas Grand Prix after 4 million likes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A simple question from a 6-year-old Formula One fan has turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Ilan Gomez, a young racing enthusiast from Florida, posted a video on social media asking for 10,000 likes and a comment from a Formula One driver in exchange for his dad taking him to his first race. What followed far exceeded expectations.
WATCH | Viral TikTok sends 6-year-old F1 fan to Las Vegas Grand Prix
“I thought 10,000 likes was gonna be impossible,” Ilan’s father said.
Instead, the video quickly gained traction — ultimately surpassing 4 million likes — as fans across the world rallied behind the young fan’s dream.
In the video, Ilan calls out some of the sport’s biggest stars, hoping to be noticed. The response went beyond just engagement numbers. Several Formula One drivers joined in, commenting on the post and helping amplify the moment.
“Super good… good… good,” Ilan said when asked what it was like seeing the overwhelming support.
The attention didn’t stop there. The viral moment reached organizers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, who extended an invitation to Ilan and his family to attend the race in November.
“That never even crossed my mind… that that would even happen,” his father said.
For Ilan, the experience has been as simple as it is meaningful.
“Good… good… that’s so cool,” he said of seeing drivers respond to his video.
For his father, it’s about something more.
“I’m so proud of him… he’s an awesome kid,” he said.
What began as a small challenge between a father and son has grown into a global moment — fueled by the power of social media and a community willing to show up.
When asked what he would say to the drivers who helped make it happen, Ilan kept it simple:
“Thank you.”
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November, where Ilan will get to see his dream come to life — a journey that started with one question and millions of people willing to answer.
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Viral TikTok sends 6-year-old F1 fan to Las Vegas Grand Prix after 4 million likesA Florida 6-year-old’s viral TikTok asking for 10,000 likes and an F1 driver comment surpassed 4 million likes, drawing responses from drivers and leading to an invitation to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
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