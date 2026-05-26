Las Vegas student uses fencing to calm nerves in preparation for Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sophia Garcia's path to the Scripps National Spelling Bee started with a book in second grade.

"I realized this is actually fun, and then I read even more," Garcia said.

That love of reading led her to try her school's spelling bee in seventh grade.

"I just remember the word I got out on — shebang — I never got over it," Garcia said.

A year later, Garcia won first place at her school's spelling bee, earning a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete at the national level.

"I thought I was dreaming. I was convinced I was going to wake up," Garcia said.

The soon-to-be high school student prepares for the national stage by practicing spelling daily and competing in fencing — a sport she credits for helping her manage competition nerves.

"Fencing competitions, they're also very nerve-wracking, and it's helped me have better ways to deal with it, like breathing exercises," Garcia said.

Garcia hopes to spell every word correctly on the national stage, but she says representing her hometown is already a win.

"Being able to represent Nevada and Las Vegas is just something I'm very proud of," Garcia said.

You can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee starting on Tuesday, May 26, on ION and Scripps Sports.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.