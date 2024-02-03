VGK's Bill Foley announces partnership between AFC Bournemouth, Downtown Las Vegas soccer club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Youth soccer coaches and players will soon get additional help, courtesy of a new partnership with AFC Bournemouth, which is owned by Bill Foley, who also owns the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Thursday, Foley announced AFC Bournemouth and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, a local non-profit youth organization, will work together as part of a new partnership.

Vegas Golden Knights

"I'm excited to forge this connection between AFC Bournemouth and the City of Las Vegas that means so much to my family and myself," Foley said. "This fits our commitment to supporting youth sports as we have done with football in the Bournemouth area and hockey with the Vegas Golden Knights."

As part of the partnership, AFC Bournemouth will provide coaching education to the Las Vegas Soccer Club's staff and host a clinic for local players this summer. Details on the clinic will be announced at a future date.

The club will also promote AFC Bournemouth at the Las Vegas Mayor's Cup International Showcase, the largest U.S. youth soccer tournament, which is in Feb. and Oct. every year.

This year's tournament's are scheduled for Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 for boys and Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 for girls.