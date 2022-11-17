Vegas Vipers complete XFL draft on final day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vipers were at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas Thursday as they reached the final day of the XFL draft.

The team selected 59 players over the three-day event.

DAY 1 RECAP: Vegas Vipers Draft Offensive and Defensive players in Day One of the XFL Draft

Day two featured three rounds of Specialists selections (kicker, punter, long snapper), followed by open rounds for all positions.

This followed day one on Wednesday, which was broken into four positional groupings featuring 11 rounds of selections for each skill: Offensive Skill positions (WR, RB, TE, FB), Defensive Backs (CB, Safety, Nickel), Defensive Front Seven (ILB, Edge, DE, DT), and Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT).

Of the 442 non-quarterback players selected in this week’s draft, 285 have NFL experience (signed an NFL active roster and/or practice squad contract).

The league’s rosters also include 69 players who will be returning to the XFL from 2020.

VEGAS VIPERS LIST

FULL DRAFT