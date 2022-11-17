Vegas Vipers Draft Offensive and Defensive players in Day One of the XFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday was officially Day one of the 2022 XFL Draft, and the Vegas Vipers are filling its roster.

The Vipers drafted offensive and defensive players today.

The team had a total of 44 rounds to pick unsigned players.

League owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says Las Vegas was a critical part in building the league.

"We always had our eyes on Vegas even before the XFL," Johnson said. "Ive known Dany since i was 18 years old. we grew up as kids together through the WWE. Vegas was home to a lot of big events when we came for the WWE. So, there was a special love for the city of Vegas."