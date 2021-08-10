Vegas Sports for Aug. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another member of the UNLV sports department is headed to the Midwest. UNLV's Ahtletic Director Desiree "Reed" Francois is leaving Las Vegas for the University of Missouri.

Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Pete DeBoer will be part of the coaching staff for the Canadian Olympic team in 2022. He will serve as an assistant coach for the team next year. DeBoer helped lead VGK to 2 consecutive deep playoff runs.

