Desiree Reed-Francois leaving UNLV Athletics for University of Missouri

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois is leaving Las Vegas and heading to the University of Missouri.

The announcement came Sunday from multiple reports and University of Missouri President Mun Choi confirmed Reed-Francois as director of intercollegiate athletics for the university Sunday evening.

“This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics,” Choi said. “Desiree Reed-Francois brings an unsurpassed passion for student-athletes and bold, visionary skills that will propel a championship culture at MU. As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm.”

Reed-Francois has served as athletics director at UNLV since 2017 and will be the first female athletics director in MU history and the first female athletics director in a public institution in the SEC, according to the university.

“It is truly an honor to join Missouri’s flagship institution, and I am extremely grateful to search committee Chair Layman and members of the search advisory committee for this incredible opportunity,” said Reed-Francois.

While at UNLV, Reed-Francois hired head coaches in men’s and women’s basketball, football, women’s soccer, softball, volleyball, and women’s track and field. One of her recent moves included elevating assistant coach Kevin Kruger to a first-time head coach for the Runnin' Rebels.

Reed-Francois was previously in headlines when it came to possibly leaving UNLV, with reports of her becoming a finalist for UCLA’s athletic director before signing a four-year extension with UNLV in April.

“The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics. My family and I are excited to join the Mizzou Family, and I cannot wait to get started. Go Tigers!”

The University of Missouri president wrote on Sunday that the board will meet on Tuesday to approve Reed-Francois' contract.