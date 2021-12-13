Vegas local Nico Ali Walsh improves to 3-0 record in Madison Square Garden boxing debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nico Ali Walsh, grandson to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, made his Madison Square Garden debut against Reyes Sanchez on Saturday and won. He now owns a 3-0 record.

Alhamdulillah for another victory☝🏽 Another step in my journey of learning and carving my own path. Thank you everyone for coming to support! pic.twitter.com/lEMcqDcrQi — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) December 12, 2021

21-year-old Ali Walsh lives in Las Vegas and is a student at UNLV.

In an interview with 13 Action News' Tina Nguyen, Ali Walsh said keeping his grandfather's legacy alive is important — but not just in the ring.

“I think he's the greatest fighter of all time — I think everyone knows that — but he's debatable at being one of the greatest humans, because he was just such a great person," Ali Walsh told Nguyen. "So, that's the legacy I'm looking to leave. At the end of the day, what's most important to me is impacting lives in a positive way, exactly the way he did. If I could do that, in any way, I'd be happy."

