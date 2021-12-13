Watch
Vegas local Nico Ali Walsh improves to 3-0 record in Madison Square Garden boxing debut

KTNV
Nico Ali Walsh
Posted at 7:24 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 22:24:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nico Ali Walsh, grandson to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, made his Madison Square Garden debut against Reyes Sanchez on Saturday and won. He now owns a 3-0 record.

21-year-old Ali Walsh lives in Las Vegas and is a student at UNLV.

In an interview with 13 Action News' Tina Nguyen, Ali Walsh said keeping his grandfather's legacy alive is important — but not just in the ring.

“I think he's the greatest fighter of all time — I think everyone knows that — but he's debatable at being one of the greatest humans, because he was just such a great person," Ali Walsh told Nguyen. "So, that's the legacy I'm looking to leave. At the end of the day, what's most important to me is impacting lives in a positive way, exactly the way he did. If I could do that, in any way, I'd be happy."

