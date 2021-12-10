UNLV senior and Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, preparing for MSG debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV senior Nico Ali Walsh's love for boxing can be traced back to a young age. In fact, it was inspired by the greatest fighter of all time -- his grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

"This boxing journey is so important to me. Definitely for building my own legacy, but a lot for continuing my grandfather's legacy,” says Ali Walsh.

Ali Walsh, who turned pro this year, is set to make his Madison Square Garden debut on Saturday. The same venue that once saw so many memorable Muhammad Ali fights.

"The fact that I get to walk around the same grounds that he and Joe Frazier and so many others have is awesome," says Ali Walsh. “I know that he loved New York because he had so many fights here. I think boxers in general, no matter where they're from, they know that if you're fighting in Madison Square Garden, then like you've made it.”

Ali Walsh, who currently owns a 2-0 record, will continue to carve out his legacy in the boxing world on ESPN when he faces Xander Zayas.

The Las Vegas resident stated, “I would just say I'm an aggressive fighter. And I just try to use that forward aggression in a fight to win fights and to knockouts.

"Despite not stinging like a butterfly and floating like a bee just yet, the 21-year-old looks to continue a family legacy that’s been profound outside of the ring.

“I think he's the greatest fighter of all time. I think everyone knows that. But he's debatable at being one of the greatest humans because he was just such a great person. So, that's the legacy I'm looking to leave. At the end of the day, what's most important to me, is impacting lives in a positive way, exactly the way he did. If I could do that, in any way, I'd be happy," stated Ali Walsh.

