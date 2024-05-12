Vegas Knight Hawks remain undefeated on 'Henderson Heroes Knight' to honor local leaders

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks remain the lone undefeated team in the Indoor Football League after defeating the San Diego Strike Force 68-64 at Lee's Family Forum on Friday night.

The team celebrated the win while recognizing 18 local community members at their themed match called "Henderson Heroes Knight."

"We always recognize the athletes on the field; we always look up to those heroes, but we also have heroes here in our community who need that same type of recognition," said Cole Miltenberger, head of ticketing for the Knight Hawks.

The locals were nominated by their peers and honored at halftime.

"To actually get recognized for something that you do that you don't get paid for, you can't beat it," said 101 Barbershop owner Stacie Skillman.

"There's a lot of things that we do that's behind the scenes, dealing with rough situations, and so for people to see the work that we do and the team that I have, I would share this with them as well, because it's a team effort," said Henderson Public Safety Wellness Manager Jeffrey McClish.

The Knight Hawks head to Tucson, Ariz. for their next game against the Sugar Skulls on Saturday, May 18.