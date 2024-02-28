Barbershop Books: Henderson barbershop caters to kids with special needs, increases literacy

Certified Barbershop 2 rounds out the 10 participating barbershops in the NFL and Las Vegas Clark County Library District's partnership for the Barbershop Books program.

Under the program, kids are able to read books while getting a haircut or waiting for one in order to increase childhood literacy across the Las Vegas Valley.

Channel 13 was there as the two agencies launched the program during Super Bowl week.

Another participating barbershop is 101 Barbershop in Henderson.

"It lets them know, 'Hey when I go to the shop, not only am I getting a haircut, I'm getting that one-on-one that I don't get anywhere else,'" said owner Stacie Skillman.

Skillman knows the value of the program, because books have always been available in her shop. She's seen tremendous progress some of the kids have made.

"If I would go back to when we first opened a year and a half ago, I would say probably a grade level for a child who actually really puts the time in," Skillman said.

It also helps when barbers are willing to take their time with the kids they give haircuts to.

Gee, one of the barbers, told me this:

"If you're got aspiring dreams to be a rapper, you need to read. If you need to be in the NFL, you need to learn how to read that contract. You gotta go to school. It's a lot of things you gotta do that end with reading, so that's one of the most important things in life."

And if reading while getting a haircut wasn't special enough, there's something else pretty unique about 101 Barbershop.

"On Tuesdays, we give free haircuts to anyone in the neurodivergent community that's special needs, autism from 12 (p.m.) to 4 (p.m.)," Skillman said.

It was inspired by her dealings with barbershops with her own son, who is on the autism spectrum.

"We went to one shop and they charged $180," she said. "Because he kept moving and kept twitching, they felt that they had to keep charging because they felt that he was taking up someone's time in their chair."

That's why she opened Nevada's only barbershop that specifically caters to children with special needs like autism.

The books provide an added benefit as they can sometimes serve as a distraction for some kids who just don't like getting haircuts.

Gee experienced that with one kid one weekend.