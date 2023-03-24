Vegas Knight Hawks ready to kick off 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Indoor Football League season.

The season opener will be at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday as they face the Iowa Barnstormers.

The team said all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster and after the game, you can head down to the field to get autographs from your favorite players.

Tickets start at $22 each.

Fans will also see some familiar faces take the field.

Seven players from the 2022 team are coming back this year including Las Vegas native Gabe McCoy, running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, and wide receivers Kasey Allison, Jordan McCray, and Frank Brown.

A few former UNLV football players will also be joining the Knight Hawks this season including Jalen Graves and Dominion Ezinwa.

Kick-off for Saturday's game is at 7 p.m.