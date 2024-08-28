Vegas Kickoff Classic expected to break Allegiant Stadium attendance record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though Allegiant Stadium regularly sees record-setting crowds at sporting events and concerts, Sunday’s Vegas Kickoff Classic showcasing a matchup between USC and LSU Football is expected to host a new standard of 63,000 fans.

“Our host hotels are sold out, the restaurants are all sold out, shows that are specific to the LSU or USC fanbases are sold out," said Vegas Kickoff Classic Executive Director John Saccenti. "We always get a post-event analysis recap, and we’ll know exactly what the economic impact number is, but based on what we’ve done over the last couple of years at the Las Vegas Bowl, based on what we did at the last Kickoff Classic, I expect us to crush that number."

This is the first meeting between the Trojans and the Tigers since 1984. The next Vegas Kickoff Classic in 2027 features two teams who have never faced each other: The University of Miami and The University of Utah.

Vegas Kickoff Classic executive director talks interest way some matchups are made

The battle between USC and LSU kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium and the live broadcast is on ABC.