Vegas Golden Knights to host Military Appreciation Night on April 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 8, that the team will host its annual Military Appreciation Night on April 11 against the Arizona Coyotes. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty camouflage jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. A limited number of locker nameplates and warm-up pucks will also be for sale after puck drop. Fans can visit Military.givesmart.com or text “Military” to 76278.

The auction will begin at 11:45 a.m. PT and conclude at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered. All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with a portion also benefitting The Folded Flag Foundation. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, visit FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson and VegasTeamStore.com will also have specialty merchandise available in support of the initiative.

