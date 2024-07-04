Vegas Golden Knights prospects put in the work on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All eyes have been on the free agent departures this week, but the Vegas Golden Knights are still getting some work done on and off the the ice.

VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has said that he likes the team's current pool of prospects, and the players say they want to make an impression, but also know this is just step one.

"I think you have to have a mentality that it's just another game," VGK 2021 7th round pick Carl Lindbom said. "If you look at what's outside, you get kind of stressed. You have to look at it like a regular game and play as good as you can."

"Play your best foot forward," VGK prospect Joe Fleming said. "Hold back the nerves. Don't be nervous. Just play your game. There's only two scrimmages, so you got to take advantage of them."

But that's just the hockey side of things.

On Wednesday the players were out of the rink and volunteered at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada serving meals for those in need.

It's only a few hours of their time, but the players say this is what it truly means to be a Golden Knight.

"It's a big part of Vegas and it's good to feed people that need it," VGK 202 3rd round pick Jackson Hallum said. "We're so fortunate to have a god position in our lives to give back to the community."

"It's something we have to do being a Knight," VGK 2024 6th round pick Trent Swick said. "We don't mind doing this at all. It's fun for us. It's really cool to meet a bunch of people and a bunch of fans."

The Golden Knights' Development camp will be going on through Saturday.

All practices will be open to the public.

