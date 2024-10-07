Vegas Golden Knights host Fan Fest in Downtown Summerlin as season opener approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, Golden Knights fans got to feel like kids in a candy store.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in Downtown Summerlin for the "VGK Fan Fest" to meet and get autographs from their favorite Golden Knights players.

"Just with how they feel with being in hockey, their favorite players, they're going to see them here today too. It's just awesome," one fan said.

The VGK Fan Fest has been an annual event that allows fans to be up close and personal with the entire roster.

It's something VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy says he and the players look forward to.

"It's great to get out," Cassidy said. "We always have a good turnout. I love our fan base. They're behind us 100%. It's nice to see them upfront. I'm behind the bench a lot so I don't get a lot of opportunity to interact. This is kind of different and nice."

For many of these fans, this is a fun event on a Sunday.

But others, like 1 October survivor Tara Brown, see this event and the team in a much deeper way.

She remembers the first ever home game like it was yesterday and says ever since then, she has been full on Vegas Strong.

"That first game, I don't think there was a dry eye in the whole place," Brown said. "They did a wonderful ceremony. They honored the 58, they retired the number 58. They all went and gave blood. It was huge. It brought a city that was all over the place all together. They do meet and greets a lot. We did one with Reeves, we've done one with Jack Eichel, and then you just feel like you're part of the team."

The Golden Knights will have the regular season opener inside the Fortress this Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.