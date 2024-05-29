Valentin Noel one of several new players looking to make a difference for the Las Vegas Lights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Lights are almost three months into the USL season with a brand new batch of players from all over the world.

Valentin Noel, one of the stars on the team, says being in a new city with new teammates has been an adjustment. But if you look at the team's performance, he says there's optimism about where they're headed.

"In Europe, when you think of Las Vegas, you think the American dream, the big buildings, the big casinos and everything," Noel said.

Coming from Niort, France, Noel would then move to the States to play at the University of Pittsburgh before signing with Austin FC, the Major League Soccer team in Texas.

It was there that he met current Lights head coach Dennis Sanchez, who was an assistant coach in Austin at the time.

Sanchez says he saw how hard of a worker he was right away and that it was a no-brainer to bring him to Las Vegas.

"As soon as he became available, he was a guy that we had to bring In," Sanchez said. "I think that as much as we've seen him do well, I still think there's room for him to take another step. You can see where he arrives in good spots consistently."

Right now, Noel leads the team in goals with five in 12 league appearances.

He says on paper, the results haven't been there for the team, but the chemistry is.

Even though Noel has known his current teammates for only a few months, they're all on the same page with one common goal.

"When I first arrived, that was the first thing in my head. You arrive in a new community, a new club, a new area ....and just ... this team that has never played in the playoffs ... we're changing things with all these new players," Noel said. "We want to get into the playoffs."

​The Lights will be back at Cashman Field this Saturday when they take on Phoenix Rising FC.